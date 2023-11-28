Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 2.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.46. 396,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.86 and its 200-day moving average is $397.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

