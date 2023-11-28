Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 821,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

