Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 11,116 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 255,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 459,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 215,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

