Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 840,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.