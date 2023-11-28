Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 495,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,047. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

