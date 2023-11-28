Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 812,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

