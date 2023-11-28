Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 448.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,589 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Elme Communities worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 118,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.