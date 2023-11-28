Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $576,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. 282,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

