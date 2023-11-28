Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $15.20 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 296,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,120. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

