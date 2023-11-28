Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $126.84. 158,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,641. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

