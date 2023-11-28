Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after buying an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,557,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,641,000 after buying an additional 299,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 610,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

