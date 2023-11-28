Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 85,316 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG remained flat at $61.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.