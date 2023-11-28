CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $397,173.51 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 149,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

