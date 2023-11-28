Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 174,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,910. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

