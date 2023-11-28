Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo Acquires 19,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo purchased 19,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, with a total value of C$24,890.00.

Thomas Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Thomas Gallo acquired 20,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

