Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $474,875.66 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $474,875.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,022,940.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 449,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.