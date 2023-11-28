Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Diane M. Sullivan Sells 8,226 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $235,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,772.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 449,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,278. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 38.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

