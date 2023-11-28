Caledonia Investments (CLDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,590.88 ($45.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,349.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,373.94. Caledonia Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 3,110 ($39.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,970 ($50.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Farah Buckley bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,446 ($43.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,615 ($10,881.65). In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Farah Buckley acquired 250 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,446 ($43.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,615 ($10,881.65). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.46), for a total transaction of £89,619.20 ($113,198.43). 40.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

