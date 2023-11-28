Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 42 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $415.04. The company had a trading volume of 240,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,275. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.44.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

