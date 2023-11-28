Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.4 %
XPOF opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xponential Fitness
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.