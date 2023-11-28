Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $14,849,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 777,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

