Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $42.18

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

