Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $50.67

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

