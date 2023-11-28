Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $400.62

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
