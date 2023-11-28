BlackRock Inc. Sells 418,917 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.40% of ServiceNow worth $8,475,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $667.51. 575,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

