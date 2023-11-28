BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $292,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.90. The company had a trading volume of 247,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

