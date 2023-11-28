Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $66,264.00.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $68,899.50.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $83,583.00.
Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,702,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
