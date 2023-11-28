Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRN

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,198 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,354,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,358,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 81,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194,960 shares of company stock worth $509,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.