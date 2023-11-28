Barclays Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $441,452,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after buying an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

