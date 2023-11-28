Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 223,986 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223,986 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $330,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $977.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,757. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $937.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

