Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $190.96 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 297,424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $190,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. 1,517,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

