Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $146,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,498. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

