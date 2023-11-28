Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $206,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

