Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.68) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective for the company.

BAB opened at GBX 394.09 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 433 ($5.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

