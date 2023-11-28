Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Avanos Medical makes up 3.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Avanos Medical worth $70,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

