Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASBFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

ASBFY opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.