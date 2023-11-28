Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,822.86 ($73.55).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHT

Insider Buying and Selling

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,700 ($59.37) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The stock has a market cap of £20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,908.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.