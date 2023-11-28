argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $495.77

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $495.77, but opened at $452.06. argenx shares last traded at $446.00, with a volume of 327,002 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

