Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $268.75

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $592,010.00, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

