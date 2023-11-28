Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $68.29

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 19.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,148,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

