Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $55.52 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.02. 1,365,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $335.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

