American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $228.60 Average PT from Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

American Tower stock opened at $201.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

