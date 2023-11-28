Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

