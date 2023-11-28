Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $144.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

