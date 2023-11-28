agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22,875.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

