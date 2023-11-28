Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,456,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

PALL traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,660. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

