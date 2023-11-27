Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.91. 5,585,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

