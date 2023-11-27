Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Boosted by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 57.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $179.40. 751,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

