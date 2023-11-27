Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CEO Acquires $647,640.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

