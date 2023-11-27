Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $48,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

