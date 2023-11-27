WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.57 million and $2.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003163 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015933 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225728 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

